Promotion provides a daunting challenge for improving Ireland

Results above Ireland provide a wake-up call for Gleeson, or whoever is named the permanent Irish head coach before next year’s six competitive matches against some of the best players in the game. “Wherever this team wants to go, they can go. It’s great to be around new mindsets and mindsets that are aiming to get as high as they can go.
When asked how Ireland can improve before the next campaign begins in April, Hayes redirected the question to the coaching ticket of Gleeson, former Cory City manager Colin Healy, Irish goalkeeping legend Emma Byrne and Brazilian performance coach Ivi Casagrande.
Izzy Atkinson in action against Albania during the Women's Nations League Group B1 clash at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho The latter would be preferable to the former. Montserrat Tomé's all-conquering La Roja would have been forgiven for slipping up in Switzerland less than 24 hours after Barcelona were named female team of the year and Aitana Bonmatí succeeded Alexia Putellas as the Ballon d’Or winner in Paris on Monday night.
Also on Tuesday, Belgium beat England 3-2 with a rapid transitional approach that could be adopted by Irish sides when director of football Marc Canham introduces a style of play for all grades within the FAI system.
