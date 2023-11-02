Promotion provides a daunting challenge for improving Ireland

Results above Ireland provide a wake-up call for Gleeson, or whoever is named the permanent Irish head coach before next year’s six competitive matches against some of the best players in the game. “Wherever this team wants to go, they can go. It’s great to be around new mindsets and mindsets that are aiming to get as high as they can go.

When asked how Ireland can improve before the next campaign begins in April, Hayes redirected the question to the coaching ticket of Gleeson, former Cory City manager Colin Healy, Irish goalkeeping legend Emma Byrne and Brazilian performance coach Ivi Casagrande.

Izzy Atkinson in action against Albania during the Women's Nations League Group B1 clash at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho The latter would be preferable to the former. Montserrat Tomé's all-conquering La Roja would have been forgiven for slipping up in Switzerland less than 24 hours after Barcelona were named female team of the year and Aitana Bonmatí succeeded Alexia Putellas as the Ballon d’Or winner in Paris on Monday night.

Also on Tuesday, Belgium beat England 3-2 with a rapid transitional approach that could be adopted by Irish sides when director of football Marc Canham introduces a style of play for all grades within the FAI system.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Windsor Park to host Nations League meeting of Northern Ireland and Republic of IrelandThe sides will meet at Belfast’s National Football Stadium on 5 December.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Republic of Ireland to take on Northern Ireland at Windsor ParkThe rivals will meet in Group B1 on Tuesday 5 December at the National Stadium, where the Northern Ireland senior women’s team last played in April 2022

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Delight as Ireland secure Euro play-off spot and League A promotionIreland will face some of the top teams in Europe next year for a spot at Euro 2025, but they do so with a play-off spot guaranteed if needed.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Job done: How important is Nations League promotion for Ireland?‘It’s absolutely massive. It gives us a lot of confidence, it is a real big boost for us.’

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland bid to secure Nations League promotion in AlbaniaPromotion to Nations League 'A' would mean the welcome prospect for the FAI of the Republic of Ireland women's squad facing top-level opposition at Lansdowne Road next year

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Expect tricks and treats as standard setters Ireland close in on promotion in AlbaniaWill Halloween Night bring more Katie McCabe bangers?

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕