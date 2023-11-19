Promoting Understanding of the Clitoris: Prof Caroline de Costa to Deliver Talk at RCSI

Prof Caroline de Costa from North Queensland will be delivering a talk on the clitoris at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) this week. She aims to promote greater understanding and awareness of this long overlooked and misunderstood female sexual organ. The life-sized model of the clitoris, measuring 9cm in both length and breadth, will be handed around during the talk.

Prof de Costa believes that even in the 21st century, the anatomy and function of the clitoris is not well-known, not only to women but also to most doctors





