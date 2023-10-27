Prolific point-to-point winner Helen McDonogh dies aged 82

Helen McDonogh was involved in the preparation of Monksfield who twice won the Champion Hurdle in 1978-’79. Photograph: Courtesy rip.ie

Under her maiden name Helen Bryce-Smith, she was an influential figure in forcing Ireland’s racing authorities to allow women ride in races in 1972. By then she was already a prolific winner in point-to-point contests.

Married to trainer Des McDonogh, she was involved in the preparation of Monksfield who twice won the Champion Hurdle in 1978-’79 during a vintage period for the hurdling division. McDonogh rode Monksfield in what turned out to be his final victory at Down Royal in April 1980, just three months after her son Declan was born. He has won multiple Group One races in a career that also saw him crowned champion flat jockey in Ireland in 2006. headtopics.com

