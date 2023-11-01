Probe into 'Hamas Halloween costume at Derry festival'

The image was shared on social media by a former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer, who pointed out that it is an offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 to wear clothing linked to a proscribed organisation.The PSNI area commander said police are working to establish the authenticity of the photograph, although he acknowledged that it would be “extremely difficult” to identify the person.

“We are aware of an image posted on social media, and we are working to establish if this is genuine and, if so, when this person was pictured,” said Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard, as quoted by Belfast Live.

READ MORE: Football pitch set alight as Dublin Fire Brigade shares interactive map of Halloween bonfires“We understand fully the offence this will cause, and how inappropriate this image is, given the events in the Middle East right now. This may also constitute a criminal offence under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act.

“From the image we have right now, this will clearly be extremely difficult to identify the person pictured,” the area commander noted. “Therefore, we would ask anyone who saw this person, can assist in identifying this person, or who may have captured this person on their mobile phone to call us on 101. We would also ask the person themselves to contact us to clear this matter up.”

Former first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster commented on the image on X (formerly Twitter): “A Halloween festival with kids milling about and someone decides to dress up as a Hamas terrorist. Glorifying and normalising terrorism has consequences – none of them good,” she wrote.

