'Probably the most wild game I've ever been part of... we were playing in a monsoon'

While not entirely conducive to playing football, it was a sloppy performance against the group minnows, but it was a fourth win from four in Group B1. The RTÉ TV interviews took place before full-time in Belfast, but the main topic of conversation was understandably the conditions.“You couldn’t run, you couldn’t dribble, you couldn’t pass. It was really tough for both teams and for the game of football. Somehow we managed to make a return for the second half, and thankfully got the three points.

Asked whether she thought the players should have been taken off before half time as a thunderstorm played havoc, the double-jobbing FAI Head of Women’s and Girls Football said: “We were just concerned that the pitch wouldn’t be playable, that we wouldn’t be able to move the ball. That was the main concern.”“Nobody here thinks it was a good performance or would even pretend to think so,” she added. “It was grit and going until the end. It was a chaotic night between the weather, the pitch and the delay. Credit to the girls that they were able to adapt to that and come away with three points.

“Yeah, during it,” the Cork midfielder explained. “When it was getting stuck under my feet. We were just playing in a monsoon in puddles. I think we just had to get through it at that point, it was just a mentality.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: What time and TV channel is Albania vs Ireland in the Women's Nations League.Ireland will be hoping for a repeat result of last time.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland bid to secure Nations League promotion in AlbaniaPromotion to Nations League 'A' would mean the welcome prospect for the FAI of the Republic of Ireland women's squad facing top-level opposition at Lansdowne Road next year

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Albania v Ireland in Women's Nations League LIVE coverage, team news, TV and streaming informationEileen Glesson's girls are looking to make it four wins from four in the Nations League.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: LIVE: Albania v Republic of Ireland, Nations LeagueCan Ireland make it four wins from four in the Nations League? Join us for minute-by-minute updates.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Ireland's clash with Albania suspended at half time due to adverse weather conditionsIt was 0-0 at the break in Shkodër.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: HALF TIME: Albania 0-0 Republic of IrelandHALF TIME: Albania 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕