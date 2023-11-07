Private Dining at Ely Wine Bar in Ballsbridge

The handsome private dining space upstairs at Ely Wine Bar is available for private hire and is perfect for a lunch or dinner meeting. The business people of Ballsbridge can often be found packing out this deceptively spacious Italian spot that has been at the heart of the village for nearly 30 years. Owners Jimmy and Loreta oversee a menu of pizzas, pastas and mains with warm hospitality that genuinely keeps people coming back for more.
On a sunny day the outdoor terrace alongside the Dodder is a pleasure. This is one of the loveliest places to dine in Dublin. The €52 lunch menu is as enjoyable for an indulgent daytime treat as it is for the many business lunches that happen here, in quiet corners and semi-private areas. Graham Neville’s cooking is classic, with his signature stuffed courgette flower, delicately cooked fish and delicious meat dishes. Olivier Meisonnave’s very fine wine list and impeccable service complete the experience. Delahunt offers excellent food, booths for privacy and a courtyard that's available for private hire. An €80 multi-course tasting menu was a recent discovery at Delahunt. Snacks were followed by ceviche, scallops, grilled lamb and cheese, finishing with a peach and milk sorbet. It was a glorious flow of dishes, undisturbed by back stories
