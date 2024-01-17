Prisoners Send Tribute to Family of Dead Murderer

Prisoners in the country’s maximum security jail have sent a teddy bear and cushion tribute to the family of dead murderer Bernard Fogarty. Jail pals of the late killer, who was found dead in unexplained circumstances in his cell in Portlaoise Prison earlier this month, sent the presents to a relative ahead of his upcoming funeral service. The cushion reads: “Bernard see you on the other side. All the boys in Portlaoise.

” A family member of Fogarty posted the photos publicly to social media and said: “Thank you to all the lads in Portlaoise for doing this for me. Still waiting on more that they have done for me. I love them.” READ MORE: Judge rules assets linked to West Cork drug boss John Coone are derived from proceeds of crime The tributes from jail pals come as separate investigations by the Irish Prison Service, Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Siochana into the death of Bernard Fogarty continue. As this paper recently revealed, Fogarty was discovered unresponsive in his cell on January 4- lying next to what is suspected to have been a bottle of illicit hooc





