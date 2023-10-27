Prisoner who strangled cellmate jailed for ten years

Michael Connolly of no fixed abode was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Mark Lawlor at the Central Criminal Court last August.Connolly and Lawlor were sharing a cell in Cloverhill prison on the night of the 22-23 November 2019.

Both men had mental health issues and were alone when Connolly borrowed a kettle from the cell next door and scalded Lawlor before strangling him. The court heard that Connolly, who is originally from Dublin but moved to Louth, had delusional beliefs, including that prisoners were in league with prison officers in"a homosexual conspiracy".

He also believed that Lawlor, who was 38 and from Drumcondra in Dublin, had"some kind of exalted identity like a king" and was"a kingpin of Dublin". Connolly was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. headtopics.com

His sister had tried to have him committed to an institution before his attack on Lawlor and had contacted gardaí by phone and email about her concerns that there might be an incident if Connolly's mental health further deteriorated.

Ms Justice Lankford sentenced Connolly to twelve years in prison suspending the final two to allow him an opportunity to reintegrate into society upon his release. She also paid tribute to the Lawlor family noting that Mark was"a good and decent person" and"the apple of his mother Ann's eye" – who"died of a broken heart". headtopics.com

Read more:

rtenews »

Mentally ill man given eight years for killing cellmate without ‘any justification’Trial heard that Michael Connolly (55) had delusional beliefs when he attacked Mark Lawlor in Dublin’s Cloverhill Prison Read more ⮕

Mentally ill man given 10 years for killing cellmate without ‘any justification’Trial heard that Michael Connolly (55) had delusional beliefs when he attacked Mark Lawlor in Dublin’s Cloverhill Prison Read more ⮕

Miley Cyrus posts tribute to Hannah Montana to mark 13 YEARS since episode oneThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Doireann Garrihy's boyfriend Mark Mehigan celebrates two years sober in IG postComedian Mark has been very open about his battle with alcoholism, and he is now marking two years sober, which is a fantastic achievement and a significant milestone in his journey Read more ⮕

Have the past 100 years in housing really been a ‘crisis without end’?Television review: TG4 documentary is an unabashed love letter to the State as a provider of housing Read more ⮕

CONFIRMED: Kris and Bruce Jenner Split After 22 Years of MarriageThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕