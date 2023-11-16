HEAD TOPICS

Princess Diana's confidant criticizes The Crown for re-enacting her death

IrishMirror1 min.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's close confidant, expresses his disapproval of The Crown's portrayal of her death, calling it 'distasteful' and 'macabre'. He believes the show has gone 'too far' and will 'reopen wounds' for Diana's sons.

Princess Diana’s close confidant Paul Burrell criticizes The Crown for re-enacting her death, calling it 'distasteful' and 'macabre'. Burrell, who was Diana's trusted man, feels a duty to watch the new season to see how her memory is preserved but finds the scenes 'grotesque'. He believes the show has gone 'too far' and will 'reopen wounds' for Diana's heartbroken sons.

