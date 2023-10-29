Prince William makes a joke about Kate Middleton and she sees the funny side

The Duke of Cambridge showcased a funny side to his personality today, something we don’t get to see often enough.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Global Mental Health Summit in London today where leaders from around the world met in a bid to discuss the importance of mental health. The royal couple met artist Dairo Vargas who created a painting especially for the Summit entitled Someone To Turn To and he gave the Duke and Duchess the opportunity to add to it.

William immediately put Kate forward saying she is the “arty one”, we’re guessing this stems from her art history degree, and so she added a brush stroke to the painting. Her husband was only delighted to make a joke and said that his wife’s handiwork had almost “ruined the picture” but as you’ll see from snaps and videos of the event, she saw the funny side of his remark. headtopics.com

Watch: Kate & William join Colombian artist Dairo Vargas, who’s painting an artwork inspired by the #GlobalMHSummit, and add a little of their own brushwork @people #royal #princesskate #katemiddleton #princewilliam (? Rebecca English)William was also given the chance to add to the painting and he popped a brush stroke near the bottom.

Dairo said that he hoped that the royals would contribute to his work but he didn’t know until the day if they would., the idea behind the painting is that mental health can sometimes be linked to loneliness but that there is always help available. headtopics.com

When chatting after meeting them, he described Kate and William as "great, very fun" and it has to be said that we don't get to see their humorous sides that much.

