Prince William And Kate Meet Beyoncé And Jay-Z At Basketball Game During NY Visit

Two of the most powerful couples in the world came face to face this week, when Prince William and Kate met Beyoncé and Jay-Z in New York.

The royal couple were attending their first NBA game when they were introduced to the hip-hop duo during a clash between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kate, dressed in dark jeans and a grey Tory Burch coat, became engrossed in conversation with Beyoncé before she and William returned to their seats for the remainder of the game.

