Prince Harry’s 'resentment' as he faces 4th Christmas separated from his family

Prince Harry may be feeling "resentment" as he's "divided" over family Christmas plans , according to sources.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to be "divided" over the matter, with his wife Meghan Markle showing "no sign that she holds any kind of love for England" or has any plans to raise their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet there. However, Harry is "very much leading" on the idea of returning to the UK and is said to be house hunting in London.
As Christmas looms, the prospect of returning to the UK has become a sticky topic for Meghan and Harry, with insiders claiming that that Harry "really misses the UK" and that while living in the States, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have only been surrounded by their immediate family, including grandmother Doria Ragland and Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale. headtopics.com
Meanwhile, Harry's bunch is primarily based in the UK, so he has been missing out on quality time brother Prince William - who he severely fell out with in past years - his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and his nieces and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, which could be causing some "tension" between him and Meghan, according to relationship expert and co-founder of So Syncd, Louella Alderson.
"It's understandable that there may be some tension between Harry and Meghan over their Christmas plans. They have spent the past three Christmases away from Britain, so it's possible that Harry may feel a sense of nostalgia and want to return to his home country for the holiday," she exclusively told us. headtopics.com
