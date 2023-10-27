Prince Harry gave Meghan a ‘warning’ just before their relationship went public

Yep, just before their romance was revealed to the world, Prince Harry told his girlfriend that their lives would immediately change and never be the same again.

Harry and Meghan celebrated with a glass of wine and toasted each other but there was a serious element to the meeting. Prince Harry warned Meghan that their lives would never be the same again but the 37-year-old has adjusted very well to the huge change in her life.

On the night of the 'warning' and the cute little toast, Harry had apparently been told that rumours of their relationship were circulating and they couldn't keep it under wraps any longer.

