Prince George looks the absolute spit of dad William in this throwback pic

He turned five. He wore some shorts. He was listed as one of the most stylish people in Britain.The Prince George news doesn’t stop there though because we’ve only gone and stumbled across an old photo of dad Prince William and the two of them are the genuine spit of one another.Here’s George from brother Prince Louis’s christening.Peter Pan collars never go out of style.

William was pictured on the yacht back in 1985 alongside dad Prince Philip, mum Princess Diana, and baby brother Prince Harry. Another time that George stole Will’s look was a few years back when he was brought to Charlotte’s christening.By Ellen FitzpatrickBy Jody CoffeyVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far

Read more:

Herdotie »

A video of Prince William dad dancing is lighting up the internetThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– So This Is What You Buy Prince William For His BirthdayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The woman behind the George Michael IVF donation story made every This Morning viewer cryThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Prince Harry reportedly has enough material for a second bookPrince Harry reportedly has enough material to write a second book, following the release of his bombshell memoir 'Spare'. Read more ⮕

Meghan’s dad responds to Prince Harry’s comments about her family lifeMeghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle Jnr, has responded to Prince Harry's remark that the royal family is 'the family I suppose that she's never had.' Read more ⮕

Prince Harry makes a dig at Royal Family in new Netflix seriesPrince Harry has made a dig at the Royal Family as his and Meghan Markle's explosive documentary hits Netflix. Read more ⮕