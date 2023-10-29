Prince Andrew has offered “zero cooperation” in Epstein case, according to US prosecutor

Attorney Geoffrey Berman says that Prince Andrew has been contacted by law officials and the FBI about setting up an interview but he has not responded.

The comments were made in a news conference outside Epstein’s home where Berman said: “to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.”Buckingham Palace said Prince Andrew’s lawyers were in contact with US authorities but that the palace would not be making any further comment at this time.

In the statement, he said he was willing to help any “appropriate law enforcement agencies with their enquiries”.Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019, he was accused of having sex with girls as young as 14 and at the time of his death he was imprisoned without bail. headtopics.com

Epstein was discovered in a cell in Manhattan, New York on Saturday 10 August. His death was ruled as suicide by a medical examiner. Lawyer David Boies, who is representing five women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, previously said that he plans to serve subpoenas to force Prince Andrew to testify as a witness in all five cases.Documentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayMet Éireann pinpoints day temperatures are set to soar this week

