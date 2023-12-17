Priest criticizes Shane MacGowan's funeral service

Shane MacGowan's widow Victoria Mary Clarke has spoken out after a priest slammed the singer's funeral service as 'completely inappropriate' and an 'abuse of the liturgy' in a scathing statement. Mass for The Pogues singer, which took place last Friday in Nenagh, Tipperary, was attended by hundreds of mourners.
The three-hour long, star-studded service included guests such as Johnny Depp, Nick Cave, Bob Geldof and Irish president Michael D Higgins and featured a number of musical performances which saw guests dancing in the aisles in the church. The funeral mass, which was open to the public and video streamed online, celebrated Shane's extraordinary life with hymns, readings, gift offerings and several poignant performances. READ MORE: 'Serious warning' issued about Baileys ahead of Christmas Victoria delivered a candid eulogy in which she discussed her late spouse's drug use, mentioned his 'illegal' consumption of Holy Communion and even referenced the Depp vs Heard libel cas
Tributes pour in for The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowanFigures in the world of music, media and politics have paid tribute to The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan, who has died aged 65. Leading the tributes was President Michael D. Higgins, who said in a statement:"Like so many across the world, it was with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Shane MacGowan. "Shane will be remembered as one of music's greatest lyricists. So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them." He continued:"The genius of Shane's contribution includes the fact that his songs capture within them, as Shane would put it, the measure of our dreams - of so many worlds, and particularly those of love, of the emigrant experience and of facing the challenges of that experience with authenticity and courage, and of living and seeing the sides of life that so many turn away from." He said that MacGowan's words"connected Irish people all over the globe to their culture and history" and encompassed"so many human emotions in the most poetic of ways
