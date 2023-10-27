Preview: Ireland look to stay in their happy place

The Republic of Ireland are the best team in League B Group 1 of the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League.
The Nations League feeds directly into the qualification process for the tournament, with Ireland - assuming they do win the group - going into a four-team group, which will be drawn in the spring. All the more reason then to enjoy the relatively stress-free conditions of this current terrain; a landscape where Ireland are unquestionably top of the food chain.
"The top teams will go away from the rest and stop the game's development," the former Ireland coach warned. "Look there's a process going on and Marc is leading the process," said interim boss Eileen Gleeson.
The former Glasgow City and Peamount United manager has done a good job over the last two months alongside a canny backroom team that includes Emma Byrne and Colin Healy and admits she's enjoying it immensely. But she's tasked with looking after the here and now and won't be in the dugout come the new year.
"As Eileen says, she's patriotic, she absolutely loves playing for her country so she's always been a really good example to me. The biggest thing is just how she, every single day she's just a professional and I've looked up to Diane for a long time now. But yeah, she's unbelievable."