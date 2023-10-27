Pressure builds on German Fridays for Future over Thunberg Gaza claims

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shouts slogans through a megaphone as she takes part in a Fossil-Free London protest outside JP Morgan and Barclays headquarters at Canary Wharf in London on October 19th, 2023. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPAGerman FFF said it had not been informed in advance of a post from the organisation’s international Instagram account this week, accusing Israel of “75 years of oppression and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians”.
German FFF head Luisa Neubauer insisted on Friday that the international organisation did not speak for all national organisations, which are organised autonomously at local level.Hamas official says ceasefire required before Gaza hostages are released
A day after the October 7th attack, German FFF said it was “outraged” by the “unprecedented Hamas terror against Israel” and urged supporters to attend solidarity marches. The organisation has also adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews”. headtopics.com
This week’s Israel-critical remarks are not the first from the international FFF organisation and, after similar comments in the past, Ms Neubauer said “there’s little more we can do than distance ourselves”.
“One expects nothing more from Fridays for Future International than crude distortion of history, demonisation of Israel and now conspiracy ideology,” said Josef Schuster, council chairman. On her personal social media, German FFF spokeswoman Elisa Bas claimed a “pogrom mood” existed towards Palestinians in Germany and protested about “genocide and those who are forced to remain silent about genocide”. headtopics.com