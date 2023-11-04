President Higgins Condemns Actions in Israel/Gaza Situation

President Michael D Higgins has strongly condemned the actions of both sides in the Israel/Gaza situation, stating that they could breach international law and constitute war crimes. He also called for the release of hostages by Hamas. Speculation has arisen that an Irish citizen is among the hostages taken by Hamas fighters. President Higgins emphasized the need to address the loss of civilian life in Gaza and Israel and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Israel-Gaza war: Hamas October 7th assault was ‘100% Palestinian’, says Hizbullah leaderHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will make official statement for the first time on Friday afternoon

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Michael D Higgins calls for release of Hamas hostagesThe Irish Mirror revealed exclusively today that the Iranian State news service had reported that our Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister, Micheal Martin, had discussed the release of an Irish hostage during a diplomatic phone call on Monday evening.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: 'The blood is on Hamas’ hands' - Hamas founder's son speaks outHamas has “blood on its hand” and is to blame for the current carnage in the Middle East, the son of one of the organisation’s founders has said.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Israel-Gaza war threatens to jeopardise Turkish-Western relationsAnalysis: Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of committing war crimes and the US and Europe of being complicit

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Israel-Gaza war: US secretary of state Blinken meets Israel’s war cabinet to urge restraintHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will make official statement for the first time on Friday afternoon

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: ‘Horrific’ loss of life in Gaza and Israel has to be addressed, says Michael D HigginsPresident calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire and release of hostages

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »