President Biden Concerned Israel May Drag US into Wider War

President Joe Biden has reportedly privately expressed concern that Israel is attempting to drag the US into a wider war that could be "catastrophically escalatory".

The IDF said that 99 per cent of the drones and missiles fired were intercepted before hitting their targets and has vowed a "significant response" to the attack. Biden has previously publicly vowed his administration would provide "ironclad" support to defend Israel against attacks. But the president has now expressed worries in private that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to pull Washington into a broader conflict, according to three people familiar with Biden's comments.

According to senior US defence officials, they worry an Israeli response to Saturday's attacks would be "frenetic" and "catastrophically escalatory". A senior Biden administration official said the president has urged Netanyahu to "think very carefully and strategically" about how his forces respond to the unprecedented attacks.

President Biden Israel US Wider War Iran Drone Attacks Missile Attacks

