Maggie Molloy, the presenter of Cheap Irish Homes, shares her own search for a cheap house and how it led her to Tipperary. She set up an Instagram account called Cheap Irish Homes to encourage people to consider rural Ireland for their forever home. The popularity of the account led to her fronting the TV series of the same name on RTÉ One. In this feature, Maggie tells her story and shows us around her home in Tipperary.

