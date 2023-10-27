Pregnant woman fired from bank job after posing for body positivity shoot

A woman has been fired from her job in a bank after posing for a photoshoot to promote body positivity.

Stephanie and fiancée Arryn posed topless for the shoot with Wolf & Rose Photography – a group who specialise in couples portraits.Austin Bank Texas N.A dismissed the mum-to-be after the photos went viral.

According to Stephanie, the bank said the images would reflect badly on their “family orientated” firm.Facebook On the post, the company said that they were “proud” to share the intimate photos of Stephanie and Arryn. headtopics.com

Users were quick to applaud the couple for their shoot, with some saying that they wished they had the confidence to share their bodies in this way.Bria Terry took to Facebook to say that while she understood that the firm was within their right to dismiss Stephanie, she couldn’t help but wonder “…how a company who claims to uphold family values can morally terminate an otherwise model employee who is 20+ weeks pregnant with her first child.”y while pregnant, but also her paid maternity leave.

“Despite bit any negativity that comes with this, I am eternally grateful for the overwhelming amounts of positive feedback we have received from this shoot. “I am also so grateful for Stephanie and Arryn. When we shot these photos, we never imagined they would go viral. These two have remained steadfastly composed and poised through all of it. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Inspirational Irish woman to run Dublin Marathon with scoliosisNiamh O’ Donoghue was diagnosed with scoliosis at 13 and cancer at 22, which greatly impacted her mobility. Now, Niamh looks ahead at running the Dublin Marathon this weekend Read more ⮕

Revealed: The Average Irish Woman’s Fashion Budget And Style InspoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

12 things we need to understand about our pregnant friend (if we are to remain friends)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕