Predicting Future Job Trends and Workforce Changes

Exact predictions of what kinds of work will emerge and increase in demand over the next decade are notoriously difficult. A quarter of global chief executives warned in a report last week that they expected the size of their workforces to drop by at least 5 per cent this year, as generative artificial intelligence tools are rolled out. Media and entertainment, banking, insurance and logistics were among the industries most likely to predict job losses.

Karin Kimbrough, chief economist at professional network LinkedIn, says such forecasts “spook people”, prompting panicked thoughts of, “Oh gosh, I have to become a coder” or apply for jobs in green industries





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nostalgia for 2000s Fashion Trends on the RiseTikTok has been highlighting a collective nostalgia for 2000s fashion trends, with videos of TV show characters and supermodels soundtracked by bands from that era. Maximalism is making a comeback, with skinny scarves, fur coats, coloured tights, and layered jewellery becoming popular.

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Job Opening: Social Media ManagerIMAGE Media is hiring a Social Media Manager to manage their social media channels. The ideal candidate should have 5+ years of experience in a similar role.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Uncertain Future for Munster SquadSeveral key players in the Munster squad, including Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, and Keith Earls, may leave by the start of next season. Their contracts are due to expire, leaving their futures uncertain.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

AI Dominates in Davos as Samsung Touts It as the Future of MobileConnected newsletter: AI dominates in Davos as Samsung touts it as the future of mobile. Connected at the Business Post is your source for the news that matters in technology and innovation, all told from an Irish perspective. Get Charlie Taylor’s Connected newsletter to your inbox each Friday to read the innovation and technology stories that matter to Irish business.

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Is this the year you bag your dream job?We asked the head of PR for Charlotte Tilbury how she got her dream job and what it takes to succeed in the industry.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

The Future of Electric Cars in CitiesWill electric cars be the dominant mode of transportation in cities in the future? This article explores the possibility of e-cars falling behind e-bikes, e-mopeds, and e-scooters.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »