Powerful Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines

A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines today, triggering fears of a possible tsunami as big aftershocks rumbled in the area. Several hours later, two powerful aftershocks of magnitude 6.4 and magnitude 6.2 shook the region. Tsunami warnings were issued but later lifted.





