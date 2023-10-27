Post-Sexton, Ireland's Andy Farrell needed his star centre to sign on for more

There is some light after the gloom of Ireland's World Cup quarter-final exit and some high-profile retirements.
There would have been plenty of interest for Aki's services following his France 2023 performances and, at 33, he may have been tempted with a move to France or even a return to New Zealand.After playing in two World Cups with Ireland, it will take an almighty effort for Aki to make it to a third in Australia in four years given his age profile.
For instance, Peter O'Mahony has a year left with Munster and, if he has a good season, Farrell will also hope that the Reds veteran will stay on beyond that as Ireland try to manage some transition in the post-Sexton era - and with the 2024 Six Nations championship just over three months away. headtopics.com
And, after almost a decade of sterling service for Connacht - his influence on the historic PRO12 winning side in 2016 will never be forgotten in the west - Aki is playing better than ever. But as his friend and selection rival Robbie Henshaw struggled with injury, Aki bounced back in spectacular fashion over the last two months in France with Ireland.
Aki topped the ratings in all five of Ireland's games and it wasn't just the five tries he scored along the way, but the 10 clean breaks, 30 defenders beaten and 44 carries for 447 metres that made him one of the stars of the tournament - even though Ireland went out in the last eight. headtopics.com
Given it is South Africa v New Zealand in Saturday's World Cup final, it is likely that the winner will be either Etzebeth or Savea.