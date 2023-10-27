Post-Sexton, Ireland's Andy Farrell needed his star centre to sign on for more

There is some light after the gloom of Ireland's World Cup quarter-final exit and some high-profile retirements.

There would have been plenty of interest for Aki's services following his France 2023 performances and, at 33, he may have been tempted with a move to France or even a return to New Zealand.After playing in two World Cups with Ireland, it will take an almighty effort for Aki to make it to a third in Australia in four years given his age profile.

For instance, Peter O'Mahony has a year left with Munster and, if he has a good season, Farrell will also hope that the Reds veteran will stay on beyond that as Ireland try to manage some transition in the post-Sexton era - and with the 2024 Six Nations championship just over three months away. headtopics.com

And, after almost a decade of sterling service for Connacht - his influence on the historic PRO12 winning side in 2016 will never be forgotten in the west - Aki is playing better than ever. But as his friend and selection rival Robbie Henshaw struggled with injury, Aki bounced back in spectacular fashion over the last two months in France with Ireland.

Aki topped the ratings in all five of Ireland's games and it wasn't just the five tries he scored along the way, but the 10 clean breaks, 30 defenders beaten and 44 carries for 447 metres that made him one of the stars of the tournament - even though Ireland went out in the last eight. headtopics.com

Given it is South Africa v New Zealand in Saturday's World Cup final, it is likely that the winner will be either Etzebeth or Savea.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

'Johnny Sexton has to be considered Ireland’s greatest 10' says Peter StringerStringer has high praise for the retired Ireland hero. Read more ⮕

Johnny Sexton Ruled Out of Ireland’s Clash Against ArgentinaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Amy Huberman suffers hilarious typo on Johnny Sexton’s retirement postEven Amy Huberman can occasionally fall victim to the dreaded typo and Johnny Sexton found this out personally. Read more ⮕

Gift Grub: What's Next For Johnny Sexton?What is next for Johnny Sexton? Well, the future is bright. He may be putting his professional rugby career behind him, but there are lots of options open to... Read more ⮕

Johnny Sexton shares emotional retirement message'We lost, but we won,' Irish rugby captain Johnny Sexton wrote as he shared his emotional retirement message. Read more ⮕

- Johnny Sexton officially announces retirement with powerful statement'We lost but we won.' - Johnny Sexton officially announces retirement with powerful statement on Instagram after World Cup quarter final loss. Read more ⮕