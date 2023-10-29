Pollution on the Liffey: Algal blooms at Blessington a threat to Dublin’s drinking water

Elaine McGoff, head of advocacy at An Taisce, at Blessington Lakes, Co Wicklow, where algal blooms have been found along the shoreline. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Between 1937 and 1940, Poulaphouca Reservoir, as it is officially known, was created when the river Liffey was dammed in a joint project by Dublin City Council and the ESB to supply water to Dublin and environs. People were relocated elsewhere, and the villages they had lived in, and the fields where they walked, were submerged.

There is a prominent sign by the water’s edge, placed there by the ESB. It says: “Warning of algal bloom. At times, this area of water may be affected by algal blooms or scum, causing a discolouration of the water. Illnesses including skin rashes, vomiting and diarrhoea may result from contact with the affected water. Algal blooms and its related scums can be highly toxic to dogs and other animals.”Elaine McGoff, head of advocacy at An Taisce, walks by the water. headtopics.com

McGoff stretches out an arm to indicate the breath of the bloom. It’s a metre wide. Today, it’s gone, although she says she received word from a friend that it was seen the previous day at Valleymount, at another point on the reservoir. She takes out her phone to show pictures of an almost-fluorescent green bloom.“We’ve seen it previously in August and September,” McGoff says. “What’s new is seeing it this late in the year, in October.

McGoff references the catastrophe at Lough Neagh, where an algal bloom is the most virulent it has been since the 1970s. The impact on the vast Northern Irish lake – at 400 sq km the largest on the island – is on fish, bird and insect wildlife. The bloom is so prevalent it is actually a thick slick atop the water. People have been warned not to let their dogs enter the lough. headtopics.com

The Irish Times view on the Liffey: a river that defines DublinThere is no sweeter view of Dublin, looking east in the early morning or west at evening time, than the play of sunlight on the river Read more ⮕

My Liffey: ‘You made friends along the river’ - casting a fly for a miracle and an elusive salmonColm Gallagher has been fishing the river Liffey since the 1980s and is hopeful that the development of new spawning grounds will regenerate salmon stocks Read more ⮕

In search of the source of the river Liffey: Frank McNally attempts to solve long-standing mysteryIn the first part of a new feature series, Frank McNally boldly fails where many experts have failed before. Why is it so hard to find the great river’s origins? Read more ⮕

Important: Urban Outfitters is selling shower wine holders, so drink up honeyWe love you, Urban Outfitters. Read more ⮕

This is what booze diet experts drink to stay in shapeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

A Donut: Healthier Than a Sports Drink?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕