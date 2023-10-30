Polls apart, South Africa and Manchester City are still setting the standards

South Africa’s Jesse Kriel celebrates after the Springboks beat New Zealand by a single point to win the Rugby World Cup final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

We had, of course, high hopes when it all kicked off, but, said Joe Molloy, “We’re down to the final two, the aristocrats of world rugby … we should have known better”. We probably should have too, but sure look it, there’s no harm in dreaming big.

The last one. “Who do you want to win the World Cup? (a) New Zealand, (b) South Africa, (c) don’t care.” The correct answer, needless to say, was (c). It should have received 110 per cent of the vote, but it had to settle for 13, the viewers very almost evenly split between NZ and SA.A first look at hurling’s new trial rules: more midfield rucks, fewer handpasses and no increase in high fielding headtopics.com

Twenty-four. Over to RTÉ. Sam Cane’s yellow converted into red. “That could decide the World Cup,” said Donal Lenihan while Cane sat on the naughty step looking like he’d seen a ghost. But look it, a win’s a win. “Not the most exciting brand of rugby,” said Joe. “No,” said Rob, “but who cares?” Probably not Webb Ellis, he’s going to spend another four years in Cape Town and thereabouts. And there are worse places to be.

Sky commentator Peter Drury did perspire a bit though because he’s obliged to apologise to the viewers whenever a swear word is audible in a broadcast, so a few thousand City fans singing “mind the gap, mind the gap, Man United … it’s getting bigger every f***ing day” on a loop caused him no end of discomfort. headtopics.com

And then they broke in to “Glazers staying 10 more years, Man City are on the beers, Old Trafford is falling down, ten Hag is a f***ing clown”. Drury was left as frazzled as United’s rearguard.

City make light work of United in Manchester derby strollErling Haaland nets a double with Phil Foden making it 3-0 at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola perfectly explains Man Utd problems with brutal takedownManchester City boss Pep Guardiola has outlined why Manchester United are so far behind their city rivals - and it goes far beyond whoever is manager at Old Trafford Read more ⮕

Keane gives damning Man Utd verdict after derby displayManchester United were outclassed by Manchester City once again with Roy Keane admitting their 3-0 loss could've been even worse with Andre Onana sparing their blushes Read more ⮕

Gary Neville tells Bruno Fernandes he's 'conning no-one' after Man City anticsGary Neville was left furious with Bruno Fernandes’s contributions during Manchester United’s heavy defeat to fierce rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday Read more ⮕

Carragher makes Premier League title prediction after Man City and Liverpool winJamie Carragher has delivered his fresh Premier League title verdict after Manchester City continued their upturn in form with a 3-0 victory over Manchester United Read more ⮕

Onana to come face-to-face with fan in Manchester derby after Man Utd lift-offManchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was the hero in midweek, but the jury is still out on the Cameroon international following an indifferent start to life in England Read more ⮕