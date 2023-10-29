HEAD TOPICS

Poll suggests Sinn Féin remains party with most support

The latest opinion poll, which has gauged voting preferences in aftermath of the Budget, has indicated Sinn Féin remains the party with most support.

The poll suggested support for Fine Gael slipped one point to 20% while Fianna Fáil also dropped one point to 15%.

The poll suggested support for the Socials Democrats and the Labour Party both rose one point to 6% and 5% respectively.Aontú fell one point to 2%.

