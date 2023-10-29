Polish impatience grows over post-election standstill

Donald Tusk, former president of the EU and leader of Poland's Civic Coalition. He said if he leads a government it will 'mean a quick payment of funds to Poland'. Photograph: Simon Wohlfahrt/BloombergWhen three Polish opposition groups come together for coalition talks on Monday they have a parliamentary majority – but as yet no mandate to form a new government.

Duda has announced that the new parliament will convene on November 13th, almost a month after the October 15th general election. But he will not say until that sitting just who he will ask to try forming a new government: outgoing prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki – whose PiS party finished first but lacks a majority – or the opposition block lead by Donald Tusk.

A new Tusk-lead government will "mean a quick payment of funds to Poland", he said, referring to around €35.4 billion in Covid-era funding that Brussels has frozen until Warsaw addresses EU rule-of-law concerns over court reforms.

Reversing controversial reforms to the country’s judiciary system will be a complicated and time-consuming business, though Mr Tusk has implied the process can begin swiftly and without legislation to release funds. That has prompted PiS caretaker prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki to accuse the European Commission of “blackmail” and blocking funding to PiS-government Poland for political reasons rather than legal concerns.

The choreography of the next two weeks will have consequences far beyond Poland's borders. Last week Mr Morawiecki insisted that, as long as PiS has a say, Warsaw will uphold its veto on the European Union migration pact. This foresees member states accepting migrant quotas or making a financial contribution to their upkeep elsewhere.

Opposition leaders are throttling their criticism of the president – for now at least. Even if they make it into power they will have to live with his presidential veto until his term ends in 2025.