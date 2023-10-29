Police urgently searching for man who attacked Katie Piper

“We are urgently working with the police to bring the offender back to prison where he’ll face longer behind bars.”

Sylvestre was sentenced to life in prison after the 2008 attack. Piper was left with life-changing injuries following the attack. She was left fighting for her life and suffered permanent scars after the attack.He lured Piper to an Internet cafe in London and told Sylvestre where she would be. Sylvestre then threw sulphuric acid in Piper’s face when he spotted her.

Following the attack, the mum ran into a cafe for help. An ambulance was called and she was rushed to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.She continues to deal with complications following the attack.“There maybe some evil people in this world but there are also some pretty incredible people doing amazing things for people on a daily basis.” headtopics.com

Piper’s ex-boyfriend Lynch was given two life sentences following the acid attack. Lynch will serve a minimum of 16 years. Sylvestre has to serve a minimum of 6 years.

