Police take control of Russia’s Dagestan airport after anti-Israeli protests

Videos obtained by Reuters from the airport at Makhachkala, the regional capital, showed the protesters, mostly young men, waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport on Sunday evening shouting “Allahu akbar” or “God is Greatest”.Twenty people were wounded at the airport before security forces contained the unrest, local authorities said. The passengers on the plane were safe, security forces told Reuters.

The local Dagestani government said earlier that it was strengthening security measures across the republic, which is home to about 3 million people. The Russian Aviation Authority has closed the airport for flights until it completes security checks.

“There is no courage in waiting as a mob for unarmed people who have not done anything forbidden,” Melikov said on the Telegram messaging app. There have also been reports on social media of small anti-Israeli gatherings over the weekend in Dagestan and across the North Caucasus in Russia's south. Reuters could not independently verify those reports. headtopics.com

