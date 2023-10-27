Police investigating I’m A Celeb over fears non-native creatures are escaping

Concerns have been raised by people who have noticed that the creatures involved in this year’s I’m A Celeb are not native to Wales.reports that Welsh police are investigating the series after complaints were made about the animals being used for trials in the castle.

Some of the trials have featured what look like cockroaches and other types of bugs being thrown on the contestants – and who knows where they’re going to next because there’s not a chance they’re catching them all.

Those who made complaints are afraid that the bugs will affect the wildlife around Gwrych Castle in North Wales. TV presenter and naturalist Iolo Williams made a complaint after seeing one of the trials, calling the use of non-native species “madness.” headtopics.com

“I’m not sure which species they’re releasing, but I can tell you they’re not native,” he said. “We don’t have those cockroaches here in the UK and we certainly don’t have them in north Wales.” Williams said there’s no way that that all of the creatures are caught and put back where they came from. “There are going to be cockroaches in every nook and cranny along their bodies, you’re going to tell me that every single one of those is found immediately? Of course it’s not,” he said.

ITV have since said that all of the insects used are non-invasive, but didn’t go in to detail about which ones they use on the show. “They are only ever released in a contained area and collected immediately after filming,” they said. “They are all purchased commercially within the UK and are normally bred as animal food. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Jill Scott makes history with I’m A Celeb victoryLast night's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here saw a brand new Queen of the Jungle crowned – England footballer Jill Scott. Read more ⮕

Daniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsDoes anyone else want to see Daniel O’Donnell in fake tan and sequins? Well, it might be on the cards for next year's DWTS. Read more ⮕

Free WiFi You Say? Dublin Reveals New Spots In City Centre To Browse The Web For FreeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕