Police in Scotland are investigating two deaths at T In The Park

Scottish police have confirmed they are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at the T in the Park festival in Perthshire.‘Police Scotland can confirm we are investigating reports of the death of a female and the separate death of a male at T in the Park.

‘The deaths are unexplained at this time and work is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding both.’ Those camping began arriving at T in the Park on Thursday ahead of the opening night on Friday, which will see the Stone Roses headlining the biggest music festival in Scotland.

Around 80,000 people are expected to attend the three-day festival, which takes place at Strathallan castle after it was moved from Balado in Kinross-shire two years ago. This year’s headliners include Calvin Harris on the Saturday and the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday, while Jamie XX, Disclosure and the Courteeners are set to play on Friday night before the Stone Roses take the stage. headtopics.com

