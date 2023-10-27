Poem of the Week: A Hymn to All Restless Girls

Annemarie Ní Churreáin, whose latest collection is The Poison Glen. Photograph: Enda RowanOn this anniversary of The Irish State,A restless girl can besmirch a priest in a flash.The skin of a restless girl smells of gunfire and wolves.One restless girl had to be pinned down by six men.A restless girl may disguise herself as a stone.The underslip of a restless girl should not be washed;sprung alive behind your back.

It has been said that a restless girl once returnedBut see how the restless girl shimmersThe restless girl belongs to us as fox belongs to moon.On public occasions we wear a necklaceor turned to ash, or trapped insideAnnemarie Ní Churreáin’s collections include Bloodroot (Doire Press, 2017) and The Poison Glen (The Gallery Press,2021). She is a recipient of the Irish Arts Council’s Next Generation Artist Award.

