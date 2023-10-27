PMS Care Packages Are Officially A Thing… And They Come Direct To Your Door

If you’re one of many, many thousands of women worldwide who suffer from bad periods then never fear, as this new invention may be the answer to all of your problems.Basically, it’s a subscription box service for women that’s packed full of goodies to help you cope through the few days.The brains behind the operation are two 19-year-old lads, Ashton Onesko and Luke Buchy from Ohio, who created the package after it was suggested by Buchy’s younger sister.

Anyone who wants in (and really, who wouldn’t?) can choose from a selection of different sized care packages. “What girls love most about our packages is that we ship it to them when they start their period,” he continued.

"Our whole goal of this company is based off our slogan: 'Comfort delivered right to your door when you need it most'."

