Planning a Christmas party this year? This festive hotel is the perfect spot for gatherings

From formal dining to more casual affairs, spend time discovering the magic of Christmas and New YearA glamorous dining space for up to 20 guests, The Trinity Suite is decorated in graceful heritage shades with original artworks, chandeliers, a marble fireplace and large windows providing plenty of natural daylight.

For evening entertaining, it’s a magical candle-lit space evoking all the romance of this very special time of year.With private cocktail bars and balconies overlooking some of Dublin’s vibrant city streets, The Grafton Suite is the hotel’s largest event space. It can host up to 150 guests for lunch or dinner, and it offers an exceptional setting at the very heart of the city.

For the perfect mid-day treat, enjoy Afternoon Tea in the buzzy and lively surroundings of The Gallery, a Dublin institution overlooking Grafton Street – the perfect vantage point to celebrate the season.

Reconnect with friends as you enjoy a delectable selection of sandwiches, scones, homemade cakes and pastries and toast your good fortune with a glass of bubbles from the Champagne Trolley. From opulent decor to delicious dining options, The Westbury has every detail of your special gathering taken care of for the ultimate bespoke event this festive season.

