Planet Business: David Cameron’s return, the saga of Coyote vs Acme and a brief history of The Body Shop

The big news this week is that it is time for a hot chocolate, with optional marshmallows. Christmas market season has shimmered back on to the calendar, with illuminations being switched on all over Europe – and unlike last year, when fears of a winter energy crunch were rife, there seems to be much fewer suggestions this time around that organisers will save energy by limiting their hours of operation or dimming the general glow.

The Christmas market tourism scene is as crowded as a pop-up ice rink in December, though all the lists usually agree that Vienna is among the heaviest-hitters, with Rathausplatz, the square in front of its town hall, attracting more than three million visitors every year to its Christkindlmarkt. It is fair to say that Frankfurt in Germany also makes something of an effort, as does the French city of Strasbourg , which boasts the oldest Christmas market in Europe – it dates from 1570 – and helps itself to the title “capital of Christmas





Read more: IRİSHTİMESBİZ » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Payments firm Planet pays €5m for Fexco’s Irish tax-free businessGalway-based fintech, valued at €1.8bn, buys Horizon Tax-Free Services

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

HERDOTİE: The Sunday Sessions Christmas Special: Gavin James’ Incredible Cover Of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’The website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Two new Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas specials are coming this ChristmasBBC has announced the highlights of its Christmas programme and taking centre stage yet again is Mrs. Brown’s Boys with a brand new Christmas special.

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

İMAGE_MAGAZİNE: Networking Event: The IMAGE Business Club members-only Christmas celebration with Chupi SweetmanDon’t miss our next IMAGE Business Club networking event, with cocktails, expert speakers and a special gift bag.

Source: image_magazine | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Business Today: IBI sale talks, Web Summit top team takes shape and plan now for ChristmasThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

İMAGE_MAGAZİNE: The IMAGE Business Club members-only Christmas celebration with Chupi SweetmanDon’t miss our next IMAGE Business Club networking event, with cocktails, expert speakers and a special gift bag.

Source: image_magazine | Read more »