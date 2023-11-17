Plan Ahead for a Colorful Garden: Plant Bulbs in October and November

It never hurts to plan ahead for what you want in your garden. You can work with nature when choosing what to plant and when. If you want to fill your garden with colour next spring, plant bulbs during October and November, before the first frost. Some of the best options include daffodils, tulips, hyacinth, alliums, muscari and irises. You will see these flowers available earlier and earlier every year in local supermarkets and garden centres.

But that’s not because nature has changed, it’s a commerce thing where stores have shelf space they want to fill. Just because you see these items on sale earlier in the year doesn’t mean you should be planting them earlier. You can also save yourself a fortune by planting bulbs at the right time and working with nature. Rather than buying one ready to flower in a pot for €8 in March, you can buy a pack full for €2 or €3 and plant them in the winter ready to flower in sprin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.