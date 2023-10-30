Pizza could be healthier than having cereal for breakfast

We didn’t think it would be a substantial meal for anyone day to day, but now a dietitian has come out to say a slice of pizza for breakfast is just as good as a bowl of cereal.See, most popular cereals are filled with sugar and E numbers these days, so an expert, Chelsea Amer, believes that having a slice of pizza is just as good – and has more protein.

“However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”“Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”slice of pizza (and we all know we can’t stop at one)… and well, pizza isn’t the healthiest of meals, so it’s worth considering a few other options before you grab that slice.

