Pistol linked to 1689 Siege of Derry sells for €45k

The fearsome-looking early flintlock sword was one of the oldest lots, having been manufactured in 1650. Other highlights include a military-style percussion musket inscribed with the name of Captain Alan Campbell who died during the 1916 Easter Rising, which sold for £320 (€367).

Karl Bennett, managing director at Bloomfield Auctions, said they had interest locally and internationally from collectors, museums and institutions. "Leslie's passion for Irish history was brought to life by these objects. In researching their provenance, he brought to life both their history and the tumultuous events that they were part of."

