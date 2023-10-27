Pippa O’Connor reveals her one big regret from her wedding

From going OTT on plucking the eyebrows way back when to using too much shimmer on your cheeks, it can happen to the best of us.

However, the one day you don’t want to have a beauty regret is on your wedding day, but unfortunately, that happened to Pippa O’Connor. Happy 7th anniversary @brianormondtv & @pipsy_pie So much has happened for you since we took this pic ? Have a lovely day celebrating xxOn Instagram Stories this week the entrepreneur revealed that she regrets going so hard on the fake tan on her wedding (but to be fair, she looked absolutely gorgeous regardless).

On the social media site she said that while she still loves her Monique Lhuillier gown, she’s not fond of her tan now. “Still love my wedding dress as much as I did that day. I felt a million dollars in it,” she wrote. Pippa then said she had “the best day” before saying “I’d wear less tan today though.” headtopics.com

Pippa and Brian tied the knot in St Patrick’s Church in Curtlestown in 2011, and then held their reception at the Ritz Carlton and had a wedding lunch at the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant.

