Pippa O’Connor has confirmed the opening date for her next store

We heard a few weeks back that Pippa O’Connor was planning to open a second POCO pop-up store. She delighted her Snapchat fans when she announced that she would be opening a store in the south.

This time around she’ll set up in Mahon Point Shopping Centre, in Cork on the top floor in one of the biggest retail spaces in the shopping centre.The first pop-up store in Dundrum Town Centre earlier this year was a huge success. If you missed out on that one, here’s what you can expect from it:

It’s been FAB!! Bye bye to our #pocobypippa pop up shop in @dundrumtc ☺ .. headtopics.com

