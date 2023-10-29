Pippa O’Connor and Mrs Makeup lose thousands of euro as company goes under

Influencers Pippa O’Connor and Mrs Makeup were dealt serious financial blows this week with the news that a furniture company has gone bust.

Both Pippa and Mrs Makeup (real name Michelle Regazzoli-Stone) lost out after the closure of Hayburn & Co, which is based in the North of Ireland.on RTÉ Radio One today, Michelle revealed that she’d paid the company €12,000 for her dream kitchen earlier this year.She and her husband drove up to the company’s headquarters in Ballymena, Co Antrim yesterday to find that there was no-one there and no sign on the door.

“All known creditors, including those customers who have fully paid or paid in part for goods are being contacted by post.” Michelle had recently been asked for more money for the work and was asked to promote the company on her social media. She had been finalising designs for her kitchen just last month, she said.May 20, 2018 at 11:06am PDT headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Pippa and husband Brian Ormond confirmed to the show that they had paid Hayburn & Co €3,000 for new doors just last week.celeb dressDocumentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayMet Éireann pinpoints day temperatures are set to soar this week

We’re heading to Topshop straight away to buy Pippa’s GORGE €56 dressThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Pippa O’Connor reveals her one big regret from her weddingThe one day you don't want to have a beauty regret is on your wedding day, but unfortunately, that happened to Pippa O'Connor. Read more ⮕

You need Pippa O’Connor’s new boots in your winter wardrobeYou need Pippa O Connor's new boots in your winter wardrobe because they're seriously stylish and will go with everything. Read more ⮕

Picture: Now This Is A First – Mrs Doyle Refuses A Cup Of TeaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Kardashian’s makeup artist swears by this €7 mascaraThe Kardashian's makeup artist swears by this €7 mascara and you'll want to snap it up straight away if you don't have it already. Read more ⮕

‘Baby Faces is here!’ Grace Mongey has given birth to her second childDublin-based makeup artist and blogger Grace Mongey gave birth to her second child late last night in Dublin's Coombe hospital. Read more ⮕