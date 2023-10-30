Pippa Middleton admitted she would never eat this item for breakfast

, the newlywed stated that pancakes are something she never touches. She said: “Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn’t do it for me.”
Discussing the importance of always having a healthy breakfast to kick the day off right, Pippa added: “I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it. My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”
Growing up in a busy house alongside sister, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Pippa revealed that “eggs and soldiers” was the go-to-brekkie when she was a kid.“Lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers” she stated. headtopics.com
Pippa is a big advocate for Magic Breakfast, travelling and touring with them to help raise awareness and generate funding. Magic Breakfast is a charity that provides free, healthy breakfast cereals and bagels for children in disadvantaged areas of the U.K. who arrive at school too hungry to learn.
Pippa has supported the charity for years even flying to Sweden with them five years ago to take part in a fundraiser to generate much needed support. Fair play. headtopics.com