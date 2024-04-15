Pierce Brosnan to Play Brendan Ingle in Biopic about Prince Naseem Hamed

Pierce Brosnan is set to play legendary Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle in an upcoming biopic about famed boxer Prince Naseem ‘Naz’ Hamed.

Meath-born star Brosnan is set to play Ingle in the upcoming biopic, while The Crown actor Amir El-Masry has been cast as Prince Naseem. That was to be just the start of an illustrious career for 'Naz', who became a massive fan favourite not just across the UK, but the United States as well. The boxer-turned trainer became one of the domestic fight scene’s most influential figures during a decorated career in which he trained four world champions, including Naseem and Johnny Nelson.

