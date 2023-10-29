PICTURE: Van Crashes Into National Driver Licence Service Office In Cavan

Out of all the offices in all the towns in all the world, the van had to crash into the National Driver Licence one.

We’re not sure if the driver was in the van at the time or whether a handbrake may have been left off leaving the van to roll into the office window. According to reports, nobody was seriously injured in the accident which is said to have happened yesterday afternoon in Cavan.

Although we're guessing the vehicle owner's ego has taken a bit of a hit as pictures of the crash are all over the internet.

