Picture This to ring in 2024 at New Year’s Festival in Dublin

The festival brings together some of Ireland’s best talents for a host of spectacular events set to take place across the city in three iconic venues. This year's festival will take place in the stunning surrounds of Dublin Castle, the historical National Museum of Ireland - Decorative Arts & History, Collins Barracks and the award-winning architectural space Meeting House Square, in the heart of Temple Bar.
Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, said: "Fáilte Ireland is thrilled to announce the return of New Year’s Festival Dublin for 2023. Working with our partners in the Office of Public Works, we are planning a spectacular four-day programme of music, entertainment, and fun for all the family this year in some of Dublin’s most iconic venues.
"Festivals are essential drivers of tourism revenue which is why it’s so important that we continue to create unique and engaging experiences to attract visitors and position Dublin as a must-visit city to ring in the new year.
"NYF Dublin is a flagship event in Fáilte Ireland’s Winter in Dublin programme and we are looking forward to announcing more acts and performers for the festival over the coming weeks."
