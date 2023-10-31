Picture This confirmed to headline Dublin’s New Year’s Eve Festival

Hot on the heels of their sold-out 3Arena shows this month, the band will take to the stage for the annual Countdown Concert on December 31, while the festival itself unfolds over the course of four days from 29 December- January 1.

Joining them will be the likes of Moncrieff and Lea Heart, so this will be a night you won’t want to miss! Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 3 at 9am and are priced at €49.90 including the booking fee.To date, Picture This has amassed over 400 million total streams, selling out stadiums including a five-night stand at Dublin’s 3Arena, headlining Electric Picnic’s main stage twice and most recently selling out their first European underplay tour in just 20 minutes.

“We are very excited to be playing Dublin Castle this New Year’s Eve!” the band shared in an Instagram post.And as the Irish band welcomes 2024 with a bang, the skies above Dublin Castle will also light up with an aerial visual pyrotechnics show – talk about magical!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Picture This to ring in 2024 at New Year’s Festival in DublinThe Irish band will celebrate the midnight moment and welcome 2024 with a bang from Dublin Castle

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: PICTURE: Wladimir Klitschko Shares Sweet Family SnapThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: PICTURE: Van Crashes Into National Driver Licence Service Office In CavanThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: PICTURE: Hen Party And Blow-Up Doll Interrupt Election Count In KilkennyThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: This picture of Meghan Markle hugging Beyoncé will honestly make your dayThis picture of Meghan Markle hugging Beyoncé will honestly make your day.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardai urge people to avoid sharing picture of M50 crash with garda carOn Saturday a delivery driver reportedly lost a leg after he was struck by a garda car

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕