PICTURE: Cara Delevingne Bares All for Stunning New Campaign

Step forward Cara Delevingne, who could quite literally make a bin liner look good. The 22-year-old beauty has already had more high-profile fashion campaigns than many models twice her age. So when there is nothing left to model, naturally you go nude.

Stunning Cara has stripped off to front a new campaign for Tom Ford Black Orchid. The model is seen lying in a pool and surrounded by orchids, as she holds a bottle of the fragrance aloft and seductively gazes into the camera.

It’s yet another coup for Cara, who is currently on newsstands fronting Vogue’s largest ever September issue, alongside Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls.celeb dressSofia Richie has brought back a new-and-improved version of the early 2000s ‘concealer lips’ trendTikTok star reveals genius hack for getting rid of greasy hairCharlotte Tilbury reveals most important make-up hack – and everyone can do it headtopics.com

– Cara Delevingne Slams Press In Latest Twitter RantThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

People are using this picture of Beyoncé as a screensaver with stunning resultsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PICTURE: Thousands Marched In The Dublin Pride FestivalThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian shares first family picture since birth of baby ChicagoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PICTURE: Taylor Swift Shares Adorable Snaps As She Meets Her Godchild For The First TimeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Legendary: Girl Requests Framed Marty Morrissey Picture From Galway Hotel, And They DeliverThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕