Picture: An Out Of Order Sign Given The Irish Treatment

The sign pictured below is the perfect example of how the Irish nation love to explain things in a roundabout, long-winded, often confusing manner.

Irish comedy group Shifts knew there would be a lot of love for this sign that they saw on a vending machine in Pearse Station and sent in to our brothers at Joe.ie . Instead of just using “out of order” or even “broken” the sign said “temporarily out of use due to repairs” which was later shortened by someone to “i.e broken”.

